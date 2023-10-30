SCR announces cancellation, diversion of trains through Visakha amid train accident

The train collision between a special passenger train traveling from Visakha to Palasa and the Visakha-Rayagada train has caused disruption in train services. Many trains have been cancelled or diverted as a result of the incident. However, trains going towards Vijayawada from Visakha are running as usual.



Due to the incident, trains going to and from Vizianagaram were stopped at various stations, and some were diverted. Trains such as Coromandel Express and Garibrath Express have been suspended until restoration. Several other trains were also affected and stopped at different stations.

According to South Central Railway trains 17243 Guntur-Rayagada, 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam, 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam, 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port, 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam, 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry, 12718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, 12717 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada were cancelled.

Meanwhile, the trains Titlaghad-Raipur-Nagpur-Balharsha-Vijayawada, Baruni–Coimbatore (03357) Special Express which departed from Baruni on 28th, Tata–Ernakulam (18189) Express which departed from Tata on 29th, Bhubaneswar–Mumbai (11020) Konark Express which departed from Bhubaneswar on 29th of this month, Howrah – Secunderabad (12703) departed Howrah on 29th Falaknuma Express, Howrah-Bengaluru (12245) Duronto Express departing Howrah on 29th has been diverted.

And the trains Sambalpur – Nanded (20809), Puri-Tirupati (17479) Express, Visakhapatnam – Vizianagaram (07468), Mumbai-Bhubaneswar (11019) Konark Express were shortened.