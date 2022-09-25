SCR announces special trains through AP, Telangana amid passengers congestion

The South Central Railway keeping in view the rush of passengers during Dussehra has announced special trains between Secunderabad – Tirupati, Tirupati – Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Yeswantapur, Yeswantapur – Hyderabad, Nanded – Puri, Puri – Nanded respectively.



According to schedule, Secunderabad – Tirupati (Train No.07469) will depart at 5.50 pm on September 25 and reaches Tirupati at 7.20 am the next day. Tirupati – Secunderabad (Train No. 07469) will depart on 26th at 8.15 pm and reach Secunderabad at 8.20 am the next day.

The train will halt at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Cheerala, Ongole, Nellore, Guduru and Renigunta junctions on both routes. Hyderabad – Yeswantpur (Train No. 07233) special train departs at 9.05 pm on 25th and 27th and reaches Yeswantpur at 10.50 am the next day. Yeswantpur – Hyderabad (Train No. 07234) Special will leave Yeswantpur at 03.50 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays and reach Hyderabad at 5 am the next day.

South Central Railway said that the train will stop at Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcharla, Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi Road, Gadwala, Kurnool City, Don, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Penukonda, Hindupuram and Yehalanka stations.

On the other hand Nanded – Puri (07565) train departs Nanded at 3.25 pm on 26th and reaches Puri at 05.30 pm next day. The Puri – Nanded train will leave Puri at 10.45 pm on September 27 and reach Nanded at 1 am on the morning of the second day. The train halts at Mukhded, Dharmabad, Basara, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medchal, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Kurda Road stations.