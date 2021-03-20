SEB cops seize 1102 NDPL bottles, 17 kilograms of ganja - arrests 39 persons

Kurnool: In a joint operation, the police personnel of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Civil and Excise departments have seized illegally transported liquor, sand, ganja and ghutka packets in large quantities on Saturday.

The Circle Inspector, Ravi Chandra of SEB told the media persons that while conducting vehicle checking at the Panchalingala border check post we have seized 1102 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles of various brands. Even the staff have also seized 17 kilograms of ganja and 6025 ghutka packets.

He further said that the staff have also detected dry ganja weighing around 17 kilograms in a private travels bus which was being taken to Bangalore from Hyderabad. In yet another vehicle checking 6025 packets of Ghutka was also seized, stated R Ravi Chandra.

The seized products and accused were all arrested and handed over to the police of Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) for initiating further action, added Ravi Chandra.

Even the police personnel of Civil and Excise departments during the raids conducted across the district have seized 220 litres of country-made liquor and 108 tons of sand. Around 3670 litres of jaggery wash was also destroyed that was detected in the raids. With regard to the illegal transportation of sand, liquor, ganja and ghutka besides manufacturing spurious liquor, the cops have arrested 39 persons, filed 27 cases and seized 12 vehicles.

The police personnel have appealed to the people to support them to curb the illegal transport of liquor, sand ghutka and other spurious products. They urged to keep informed the police through WhatsApp number 7993822444. The informer's name and other details would be kept secret stated the police personnel.