SEB cops seize 355 NDPL at Panchalingala border check post

Kurnool: To curb illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) and other spurious products, the cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have intensified vehicle checking at Panchalingala, Andhra-Telangana, border check post. On Saturday the cops have seized 355 NDPL of various brands and arrested 4 persons. The Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah told The Hans India that following the orders of Superintendent of Police, Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gowthami Sali and Assistant Commissioner, Sri Latha vehicle checking has been intensified at the Panchalingala border check post. He said, three persons, J Prahalada of Kondupalli village, Uyyalawada Mandal in Kurnool district was transporting

192 bottles Old admiral brandy. The other three persons, Mudavath Balu, V Chandrasekhar Reddy and SM Ali of Proddutur in Kadapa district were caught transporting 163 bottles of various brands. Besides seizing the liquor bottles the vehicles used for transporting the liquor were also seized, stated Lakshmi Durgaiah.

He further said that in view of gram panchayats elections there is likely to transport the liquor in huge numbers from the adjacent Telangana state. In view of that vehicle, checking was intensified, said the Circle Inspector.

The liquor and the vehicles have been seized and four persons were arrested. He urged the people to keep on supporting the cops to curb the illegal transporting of liquor. The people are appealed to extend information in the means of photos or videos by sending to WhatsApp number 7993822444. The informer's name would be maintained secretly, added the Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah.

Sub Inspector, Jeelanbasha, Head Constables - Shareef, Subbareddy Constables -Ramanababu, Imam sahib, Sudhakar, Vijay Bhaskar and Gopalakrishnan participated at the vehicle checking.