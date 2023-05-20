Section 144 in Vijayawada from tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR district) : The Vijayawada police is going to impose Section 144 (2) CRPC in the limits of Vijayawada city for 50 days to prevent any untoward incidents and to avoid disturbance of peace and security. Section 144 will be implemented under the limits of Ibrahimpatnam, Bhavanipuram, one town, two town, SN Puram, AS Nagar, Nunna, Governerpet, Suryaraopet, Gunadala and Patamata police stations.

In a press release on Friday, district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata informed that they will be invoking this section as part of the precautionary measures for maintaining peace and security. He said the section will be enforced from May 21 to July 9. People are advised not to gather more than four persons at a place and no one should roam by holding lethal weapons and stones in hand during this period, informed the Commissioner. If any person defies these rules, he would get punished as per law, he warned.