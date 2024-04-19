Senior Leaders Declare Support for TDP Candidate Somireddy in Sarvepalli Constituency

In a significant development in Sarvepalli politics, former MLA and senior leader CV Sesha Reddy has declared his complete support for Telugu Desam Party candidate Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. This decision comes amidst growing concerns about the anarchic and wild rule in the constituency.

Speaking to the media in Nellore, CV Sesha Reddy expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the current regime, stating that he had never seen such misguided governance in his 65 years of political life. He highlighted the lack of development and unethical practices that have been prevalent under the current administration.

Furthermore, former MLC Budati Radhaiah also raised concerns about the state of affairs in the state, stating that there is no government in place and likening it to a corporate company with a criminal-minded person as its managing director. He emphasized the need for experienced political leaders to speak out against the injustices being faced by the people.

Both CV Sesha Reddy and Budati Radhaiah called for the support of the public in backing the alliance of the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections. They expressed their commitment to working towards ensuring Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s victory with an absolute majority, with the aim of bringing about positive change and development in Sarvepalli constituency and the state as a whole.