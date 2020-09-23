September 30 last date to apply for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

Chirala: Prakasam district education officer VS Subbarao and district coordinator for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan P Bhanuchandra Murthy announced that the last date to apply for the VVM is September 30 and encouraged the students from Class VI to XI to participate in the national wide exam competition.



The Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan is a national programme for educating and popularising science among school students from Class VI to XI standards. The VVM also endeavours to identify the bright minds among the student community, who are keen on subjects related to science. The program also includes organizing visits to the reputed National Science Laboratories and Centres in the country, to enable deserving students to have interaction with renowned scientists of the nation.

The program will identify the keen knowledge seekers of science at the national level. The DEO Subbarao instructed all teachers in the Prakasam district to make more students participate in this prestigious national level examination. He asked them to log into the website www.vvm.org.in for more details about participation in the programme.