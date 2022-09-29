Serve devotees with love, trust, TTD Chairman urges Sevaks

Tirumala: Render service to fellow pilgrims with love, affection, spirit and spirituality, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy in Asthana Mandapam on Wednesday. Addressing the Srivari Sevaks, who have come to render services to a multitude of visiting pilgrims during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, the Chairman said, in the last 22 years, nearly 13 lakh Srivari Sevaks hailing from different parts of the country have rendered services to the pilgrims with devotion and dedication.

He called upon them to be a part in all the Dharmic programmes taken up by TTD including Srinivasa Kalyanams, Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams etc and take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma to the next level by acting as torchbearers.

Later Srivari Sevakas hailing from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu apart from Telugu-speaking states also shared their experiences and thanked the TTD for the elaborate arrangements to sevaks as well as multitude of visiting pilgrims.

QR Code Inaugurated



TTD Chairman also inaugurated the QR Code facility which would help the Srivari Seva volunteer his or her designated duty area without any problem with the route map which appears just by scanning the QR code downloaded on their mobile. The Bhajana-Satsang programme was also held on the occasion.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, Board member P Ashok Kumar, JEO I Veerabrahmam, CVSO I Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, PRO Dr T Ravi, APRO Neelima and others were present.