Settipalli land issue resolved

Tirupati: Following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the long-pending land issue in Settipalli has been resolved. Plots were allotted to 2,111 people through an online lottery system.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with city MLA Arani Srinivasulu, TUDA Chairman Divakar Reddy, TUDA VC, and In-Charge JC Govinda Rao met beneficiaries at the district collectorat here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion district Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the state government issued a GO in January 2019 to solve the Settipalli land problem, but court cases and other revenue issues delayed it. The CM personally intervened, formed a team of ministers, and ordered clear policies. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan raised the issue several times. Under District In-Charge Minister and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad's leadership, the 636-acre issue was fixed using the land pooling scheme. The CM launched the transparent online lottery for allotting pattas to 2,111 people.

He said soon, TUDA will handle registrations and issue land pooling owner documents with QR codes as permanent land rights papers.

This is the first time in the state that an entire village's land issue has been fully resolved and plots distributed. Of the land, 30% is for farming and 50% for house sites. Each beneficiary gets 2 cents for home construction, and layout details will be displayed. The government waived Rs 16 crore in registration and stamp duty fees.

Collector said the government will spend Rs 350 crore to build a model township on 225 acres at Rs 1.50 crore per acre. This includes CC roads, drainage, electricity sub-stations, drinking water, and a 100-feet road from Mangalam to the township, he added.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said even 75 years after independence, the issue remained unsolved until the NDA government's efforts. After 2024, revenue meetings across the state led to action. The Collector visited Settipalli multiple times to hear the problems from affected people, with support from the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya. TUDA Chairman said the CM fulfilled his promise after the NDA government came to power. The government increased house site allocation from 1.5 cents to 2 cents and waived registration fees.

DRO Narasimhulu, RDO Rammohan, TUDA Chief Planning Officer Devi Kumari, Land Acquisition Officer Sujan, Tahsildar Suresh Babu were present.