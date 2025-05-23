Seven-day police custody for Siraj and Sameer

Vizianagaram: The Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate (AJFCM) Court of Vizianagaram on Thursday ordered for seven days police custody for Siraj and Sameer, who were arrested by two-town police with alleged conspiracy for bomb blasts to create terror by blasting Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in various parts of the nation. The accused were in Visakhapatnam Central Prison for 14-days judicial remand now. After getting permission for police custody, the Vizianagaram two-town police stepped into action to submit necessary documents to Visakhapatnam Central Prison to take them into their custody on Friday morning.

They have also been preparing the ground to inquire the accused in a secret place to obtain the key information regarding their conspiracy behind the making of IEDs and links with the terrorists and their sympathizers. On the other side police especially National investigation agency (NIA) officials have already seized the bank accounts of Siraj suspecting that he received huge funds from terror organizations. They found that the two have developed close contact with Soudi Arabian organizations which have funded a lot to plan for blasts in Vizianagaram and some other places.