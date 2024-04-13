Several Muslim leaders join YSRCP in Visakhapatnam

In a recent development, several Muslim leaders have joined the YSR Congress Party in Visakhapatnam. The event took place in the presence of Rajya Sabha Member Golla Baburao and YSR Congress MLA candidate for Visakhapatnam constituency, Mr. KK Raju. As a gesture of welcome, Mr. KK Raju invited the leaders to join the party by presenting them with scarves.

Among the leaders who joined the party were Sheikh Munna, the President of Zakir Hussain Nagar Masjid, and Y.D. Nazir, a former member of Marripalem Masjid. The event was held at the Election Office in Ward 53 of Marripalem.

During the event, Mr. KK Raju emphasized the importance of the welfare of Muslims and stated that it can only be achieved through the leadership of the YSR Congress Party. The joining of these Muslim leaders is seen as a significant move towards strengthening the party's support base in the region.