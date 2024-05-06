  • Menu
Shah, Naidu discuss campaign strategy

Shah, Naidu discuss campaign strategy
Dharmavaram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a one-on-one meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after Dhramavaram public meeting on Sunday. It...

Dharmavaram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a one-on-one meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu after Dhramavaram public meeting on Sunday. It is learnt that Shah discussed the campaign being taken up by the TDP and Jana Sena both separately and jointly.

Naidu is learnt to have told Shah that the response was very good, and people were waiting for the ‘D Day’ to throw the present government out. But he told Shah that still there were some officials including the Chief Secretary who were working as per the diktats of the Chief Minister and were even violating the ECI guidelines.

Shah is understood to have told Naidu that according to the reports the Centre had, the victory of the alliance was a foregone conclusion. He appreciated the manner in which Naidu was addressing three meetings a day despite extreme heatwave conditions.

