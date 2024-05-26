Live
- IPL 2024: KKR outplay SRH to win final by eight wickets, clinch third title
- Cyclone Remal: NE states on high alert, local officials asked to be prepared
- Cash, liquor, freebies worth Rs 95 crore seized in J&K during election period
- Monaco GP: Leclerc topples Piastri to win first home soil title
- 8 killed as tornadoes leave trail of death and destruction in US
- PM Modi chairs meeting to review response & preparedness for Cyclone Remal
- IPL 2024: Stellar bowlers run riot as Kolkata bowl out Hyderabad for just 113
- Support AAP to save democracy, says Kejriwal in Punjab
- Golf: Scheffler hauls himself into contention with 63, lies second at Charles Schwab
- Strong winds with heavy rain disrupt public life
Just In
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple priest backs PM Modi's divine assertion
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he's not merely a biological entity but divinely sent stirs a significant public discourse, the priest of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple has now voiced support for the PM's statement.
Thiruvananthapuram: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he's not merely a biological entity but divinely sent stirs a significant public discourse, the priest of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple has now voiced support for the PM's statement.
Going even further, Pushpanjali Swami Parameswara Brahmananda suggested that PM Modi existed contemporaneously with Lord Krishna and played a role in governance during that era.
Swami Parameswara Brahmananda is the highest spiritual authority of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.
Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple is among the richest Hindu temple in the world with assets worth Rs 1,20,000 crore.
Pushpanjali Swami Parameswara Brahmananda's fresh remarks came while responding to PM Modi's recent statement that he was convinced that God had sent him and that the energy he had was bestowed upon him by God.
"PM Modi is a contemporary of Lord Krishna. This is his new birth to complete the unfinished work in his previous birth," Swami Parameswara Brahmanada told IANS.
He also said that India would emerge as a superpower and there was nothing wrong with the statement of the Prime Minister.
Swami Parameswara Brahmananda in an article in a historical book on the Pournamikkavu temple here mentioned that PM Modi was a contemporary of Lord Krishna.