Four dead due to lightning

Nagarkurnool: A great tragedy took place in Nagar Kurnool district. An under-construction chicken shed collapsed due to heavy gale-force rain in the evening near Ayyappa Swamy Temple on the outskirts of Indrakal village of Taduru mandal.

Four out of ten people working there died on the spot. Locals noticed four others lying with serious injuries and rushed them to the district hospital with the help of 108. Mallesh, the owner of the chicken shed, and his daughter died in this incident. The identity of two other laborers is still unknown. At present, there is a shadow of tragedy in that area.

Locals suspect that the incident took place due to a lightning strike during heavy rain and strong winds. All the injured are being treated at the district hospital. This incident cast a shadow of sadness in Tadur mandal. At the hospital The families of the dead are crying.