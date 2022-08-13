Shatabdi Express becomes first train to have Vistadome coach

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Vistadome coach introduced to Secunderabad-Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express received tremendous response, after it was restored for operations from August 10. Also, this is the first time that Vistadome coach has been introduced on any train in South Central Railways. During the first few days of its introduction, the train has witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupation of 63%.

The addition of Vistadome coaches to Shatabdi train composition of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches has added attraction to the train service. With its glass top and wide window panel view, the passengers can now view the scenic surroundings along their journey as the train traverses through the breath-taking spectacular view of Ananthagiri Hills along Vikarabad–Wadi section. Passengers also can relish Ujni backwaters and dam near Bhigwan, which is famous for many inland and migratory birds.

Apart from having glass roof top, Vistadome coaches have several additional features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotatable and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors. Last but not the least, these coaches provide 360-degree view to passengers.

These coaches have observation lounge also. Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express will leave Secunderabad at 14.45 hrs (except Tuesday) and will arrive Pune at 23.10 hrs on the same day (except Tuesday). In return direction, Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will leave Pune at 6.00 hrs (except Tuesday) and will arrive Secunderabad at 14.20 hrs same day. These trains will stop en route at Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Solapur railway stations in both the directions.