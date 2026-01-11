Siddhartha Academy transforms into cultural village

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) located at Kanuru near Vijayawada, came alive with a spectacular display of tradition and festivity as it hosted “Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026” on Saturday. The celebrations successfully recreated a vibrant village atmosphere, leaving students and staff immersed in the joy of the harvest festival.

The event commenced with the traditional Bhogi Mantalu, symbolising the removal of old energies and the ushering in of new beginnings. The campus glittered with intricate Muggulu (Rangoli) designs, marigold decorations, and lively performances by Gangireddu and Haridasu artists, bringing the soul of rural Andhra Pradesh into the city campus.

University leadership attended the event, sharing their perspectives. Vice-Chancellor Dr Venkateswara Rao Paruchuri emphasised the importance of heritage alongside global academic excellence. Pro Vice-Chancellor AV Ratna Prasad highlighted the value of community and camaraderie among students, while Registrar Dr M Ravichand and Deputy Registrar MV Saibabu praised the preservation of Telugu arts and the harmony of tradition with modernity. Students and staff participated enthusiastically in Rangoli-making, kite-flying, and traditional Pongali preparation. Ethnic attire, prize distributions for competitions, and cultural performances created a lively, immersive experience. The celebration served as a “cultural classroom,” allowing students a break from academic pressures while fostering social bonding, mental well-being, and a deeper appreciation of the harvest festival’s agricultural and cultural significance.