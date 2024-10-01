Live
Simhachalam temple Hundi nets Rs 1.32 crore
Visakhapatnam: The Hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam netted an income of Rs 1.32 crore in the past 28 days.
On Monday, the Hundi counting exercise was carried out at the temple premises in the presence of executive officer V Trinadha Rao.
As a part of the counting process, a total of 37 Hundis were counted under the supervision of the temple officials. About 53-gram of gold, 650-gm of silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Oman were also received.
