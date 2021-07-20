Simple, straight news, a pleasure to read says Dr Aparna Ayyagari

Congratulations on the successful decadal celebration of The Hans India national newspaper. Our entire family (kids to senior citizens) with a wide variety of interests run through your paper religiously.



Your publications are positive and thought-provoking. Especially, in times of the pandemic when there is so much of the dark and scary side of life in the media, The Hans India has always been refreshing to read with its upbeat reporting on positive aspects that are happening around and the content gave us solace. I think the reports are a great motivator, the campaign that ran on Covid warriors 'Brave Hearts' in particular.

We want to let you know how much we appreciate your clearly written political issues without taking any stance. Business news gives us an overall financial glimpse.

The paper is beyond value for money. From the headlines on page one to the sports page, the news is meticulously covered. The language is straight and simple, well-presented, authenticity is verified, facts and figures are appropriate, achievements with uplifting coverage are well admired.

Dr Aparna Ayyagari,

Researcher founder, Vidh-Ya, Propelling Potential