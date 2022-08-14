Smaller districts will develop in speedy manner, says REA

Tirupati: Department of Economics, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati hosted the fourth annual conference of Rayalaseema Economic Association on Saturday. MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy sent his message to the conference in which he felt that the formation of new districts would make it easier to deliver the fruits of government schemes to the people at lower transaction costs. He also added that Rayalaseema districts were rich in several minerals and with the formation of smaller districts, the region is expected to grow very fast.

Prof K Munirathnam Naidu in his keynote address emphasised that the formation of new districts opened Pandora's box since there was no justifiable economic rationale behind the formation of new districts. He added that Madanapalle could have been the headquarters of the new Annamayya district and Nagari could have been merged with Tirupati district.

Association president Prof A Ranga Reddy stressed the need for strengthening Gram Sabhas as advocated by Gandhiji. This would enable them to develop small scale and cottage industries to generate more employment and income opportunities for the people. In her inaugural address, association vice-president Prof K Santha Kumari explained the three themes chosen for the conference and their importance.

Secretary of the association Prof D Krishnamoorthy, Treasurer Dr K Radhika, Prof Hussain, Dr C Swarajya Lakshmi, Prof K Reddeppa Reddy, Prof C Basavaiah, Dr Kareemulla and Dr Eswara Reddy participated in the conference.