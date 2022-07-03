Software Engineer dies of a heart attack in Punganuru while exercising

In an unfortunate incident, a young man while exercising suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Punganuru of Chittoor district. Going into the details, Sudhakar Reddy, an ex-serviceman from Punganur town, and Bharti have two sons. Eldest son M. Tejavishnuvardhan Reddy (27) is working as a software engineer in Bangalore.

Three months ago, he got married to Lavanya, a software engineer from Proddutur. Lavanya went to her parent's house last week as it is Aashada month. Tejavishnuvardhan Reddy has a habit of exercising every morning. He collapsed due to a heart attack while cycling on Saturday morning.

The observed father Sudhakar Reddy immediately informed Dr. Chaitanya Teja Reddy. He came and checked and confirmed that he died of a heart attack. After learning about the death of her husband, Lavanya reached the village and burst into tears seeing the dead body.

It is learned that after completing the Ashada month, the newly married couple made arrangements to visit Tirumala and go on honeymoon. Meanwhile, the tragic incident happened to leave everyone in grief.

The doctors suggest that people be careful while doing exercise.