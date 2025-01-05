  • Menu
South Central Railway announces 52 special trains for sankranti rush

South Central Railway announces 52 special trains for sankranti rush
In a bid to accommodate the festive rush during Sankranti, the South Central Railway has announced the operation of 52 additional trains. These...

In a bid to accommodate the festive rush during Sankranti, the South Central Railway has announced the operation of 52 additional trains. These special services will run from Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Cherlapalli railway stations in Hyderabad to popular destinations including Kakinada, Narsapur, Tirupati, and Srikakulam.

The additional trains will be operational from January 6th to January 18th, providing travelers with enhanced connectivity during this busy travel period. The railway department has issued an official statement highlighting these arrangements, aimed at ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers heading to celebrate the festive season.

Passengers are advised to check the schedule and book their tickets in advance to secure their travel plans during this peak time.



