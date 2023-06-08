Live
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala, likely to enter Rayalaseema in a week
The Meteorological Department said that Monsoon has spread to Lakshadweep and Kerala. Due to the onset of monsoon, it has been raining in Kerala for the last 24 hours.
The Southwest Monsoon, which has been delayed for the past week, has finally entered India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially announced it. Generally, the southwest monsoon enters the country by 1st June. However, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the weather department has revealed that they have arrived late in the country by a week.
The IMD said that the weather conditions are favorable for southwest monsoon to move over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the next two days and likely to enter Rayalaseema within a week.
The IMD said that the weather conditions are favorable for southwest monsoon to move over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the next two days and likely to enter Rayalaseema within a week.
With the arrival of Southwest Monsoon, there is a possibility of moderate rain in parts of Telangana as well. Moderate rains have already fallen in many areas on Wednesday.