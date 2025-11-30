SP asserts crime control effective

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar asserted that effective crime control is achieved only when criminals fear the consequences of their actions and law-abiding citizens feel protected by the police force.

He called on the department to function with heightened discipline, accountability and efficiency to ensure swift and just outcomes in every case. The SP chaired a comprehensive crime review meeting at Puttaparthi Sai Ashram on Saturday, attended by DSPs, CIs, SIs and officials from all sub-divisions.

During the session, the SP conducted an in-depth review of major categories of crime in the district, including offences against women and children, POCSO cases, NDPS violations, murders, thefts, property offences, missing persons cases, grave crimes, pending investigations, NBWs and other warrants. He instructed officers to fast-track all long-pending investigations and ensure that charge sheets are filed with solid, meticulously gathered evidence so that convictions can be secured promptly in court.

He stressed that all non-bailable warrant holders must be arrested without delay and directed senior officers to closely monitor all priority cases on a daily basis to strengthen accountability within the system.

The SP emphasised the need for strict surveillance on rowdy-sheeters and directed the conduct of weekly counselling sessions to prevent repeat offences.

Underscoring that the safety of women and minors must remain a top priority, he called for continuous awareness programmes on women’s safety, cybercrimes and drug abuse, especially in vulnerable and high-risk areas.

He also ordered intensified night patrolling, increased visible policing on all major routes, and firm action against gambling, ganja and matka activities. He instructed the force to take uncompromising action against open drinking, drunk driving and other public safety violations.

SP Satish Kumar reiterated that all cases must be updated accurately and promptly on CCTNS to ensure transparency and seamless monitoring.

He stated that when police personnel execute their duties with commitment and integrity, public trust naturally strengthens while criminal activity is deterred.

He added that disciplined policing, backed by strong evidence-based investigations, is the most effective path to achieving higher conviction rates and building a safer district.