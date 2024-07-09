Live
SP Garud Sumit Sunil assures speedy justice to petitioners
The Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil assured the public that the urges and complaints submitted in the public grievance redressal programme will be resolved within the stipulated time.
Ongole: The Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil assured the public that the urges and complaints submitted in the public grievance redressal programme will be resolved within the stipulated time.
The SP participated in the programme at the district police office in Ongole on Monday, interacted with the public, and received 75 petitions them.
SP Garud Sumit Sunil discussed the issues and assured speedy justice. He observed that most of the complaints are regarding family disputes, domestic violence, loans, employment, online frauds, land disputes, and other issues. Officers are asked to submit an action taken report on the urges received at the programme.
The additional SP Crime Sridhar Rao, ICCR CI Venkateswara Rao, panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna, SIs, and staff participated.