SP inspects renovated police hospital

Tirupati: District SP Harshavardhan Raju on Monday inspected the renovated hospital building near the town club in the city. He said that the hospital was renovated for including various facilities for better treatment to improve medical facilities to police personnel working in the district.

Adequate medicines were also provided in the hospital for better medicare for cops. He wanted the doctors and hospital authorities to bring to his notice any problem they face, assuring to resolve them. They should also be more courteous to the police personnel coming to the hospital for treatment.

The SP also made a surprise inspection of the district police office. He visited all sections in the DPO and verified the records and elicited information from the officials on the personnel working in DPO and their nature of duties. He personally sought the officials on whether the staff were punctual and following the office timings, in case of any staff not reporting on time what action was taken by the administration officer.SP Raju wanted the staff to keep their working place very clean and observe Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra on every third Saturday to ensure district police office clean.