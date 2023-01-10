SP Malika Garg advises people not to fall prey to cheaters

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg advised people not to fall prey to the cheaters and assured the public that the district police would be at the forefront in resolving their issues

District police conducted Spandana at district police office, along with other police stations in the district here on Monday.

During Spandana held at district police office, the SP received 75 grievances from the public from various places in the district. She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues, and assured them that justice will be done for the victims.

She spoke to the local police officers through videoconference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

The SP received a complaint from a man of Thimmuluru village in Mundlamuru mandal that he and his relatives were duped for Rs 20 lakh by four persons, who claimed that they unearthed gold pots in Kerala and would give the gold pots for a cheap price.

Meanwhile, a man from Ongole complained to the SP that he paid Rs 1.50 lakh to Kolluri Ravindrababu of Ananthavaram village, who promised to provide a job in the railways. He said that the man was threatening him when he demanded to return the money as he failed to keep his word.

The SP advised the public not to believe cheaters and asked people to buy gold from merchants, who are offering ornaments with quality symbol, Hallmark. She warned of taking stringent action against people, who cheats public.

Additional SP Crime SV Sridhar Rao, DTC DSP Ramakrishna, Disha DSP Pallapu Raju, SB DSP B Mariyadasu, ICCR Inspector K Raghavendra and other staff participated in the Spandana programme.