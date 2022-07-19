Spandana at Naidupeta draws huge response from petitioners

Tirupati: The 'Special Spandana' programme conducted by the Tirupati district police led by SP Parameswar Reddy at Naidupeta on Monday received good response from the public. The district police in a laudable way held the Spandana in the small town instead of normal practice of holding it in the district police office (DPO) at Tirupati, so as to reach out the people in the areas far away from the district headquarters.

People from the towns and villages in the Assembly segments of Guduru, Venkatagiri and Sulurpeta, who turned up, had the opportunity to meet the SP personally to represent their grievances for resolving them. As many as 42 petitions of which 15 were related to women including cases like harassment for dowry, domestic violence and the SP directed the concerned police station house officer (SHOs) to look into the complaints on priority basis.

The SP also held a meeting with the Mahila Samrakshna Karyadarsulu (MSK)s attached to ward and village secretariats for women welfare and them to regularly hold meeting with women particularly girl children's and teenage girls in their areas to find out their problems like eve teasing, sexual harassment to bring them to the notice of the police to take prompt action. Speaking to the media, the SP informed that Naidupeta police station has been upgraded as part of district rejig and it will get additionally one CI and four SIs soon strengthening the force keeping in view the town's strategic location.

As the town is located on the busy Chennai-Kolkata in also a major junction joining the highway connecting Bengaluru another metropolitan city in the South, strengthening the police station helps in many problems more so the traffic on the busy national highways through which thousands of goods vehicles daily pass on carrying goods apart from other vehicles. As a token of gesture, the police arranged lunch for petitioners in which SP himself served the food, winning the appreciation of them.