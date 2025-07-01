Special app to be developed for professional Srivari Sevaks

Tirumala: TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary announced that a special application will be developed within a month exclusively for professional Srivari Sevaks.

He conducted a review meeting on Monday at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, along with JEO Veerabrahmam, focusing on professional volunteer services in Srivari Seva.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that under the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a framework is being developed to utilise the services of professional experts across the globe in 10 key departments of TTD through Srivari Seva. He further said that the services of technical experts will also be utilised in various technical departments. Based on the requirements of each department, necessary actions will be taken to engage them through Srivari Seva.

He emphasized the need to make use of global professional expertise to improve the functioning of TTD in the coming days and also instructed that local approvals should be obtained to ensure the implementation process runs smoothly without issues. Adding further, he said that the initiative will be launched initially on a pilot basis and later implemented on a full scale. Addl EO stated that a clear procedural framework will soon be established to convert this initiative into a sustainable system.

SVIMS director Dr R V Kumar, BIRRD director Dr Jagadeesh, chief engineer Satyanarayana, IT GM Sesha Reddy, deputy EOs Rajendra, Somannarayana, CMO Dr Narmada, DEO Venkata Sunil, director Gosala Srinivasulu, HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath and other officials attended the meeting.