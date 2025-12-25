‘Speed of Doing Business’ model to drive tourism growth

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha stressed the need for collective efforts to promote tourism development in tune with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call for “Speed of Doing Business.”

Presiding over the District Tourism Council (DTC) meeting held at the AVS Reddy Meeting Hall in the District Collectorate in Vijayawada on Wednesday, the collector reviewed various initiatives with tourism officials and representatives of travel, taxi and boating associations. Discussions were held on the Kondapalli Experience Centre, promotion of homestays, tourism events, taxi apps, and other facilities.

Dr Lakshmisha said swift implementation of tourism-related decisions is essential to attract investments, assuring full support and cooperation to investors in the sector. He directed officials to create field-level awareness among interested persons and encourage registration of homestays.

The collector announced that a Taxi App providing comprehensive information on tourism services and special packages is being developed. He also called for focused attention on houseboat and heli-tourism projects and asked officials to encourage entrepreneurs to increase the number of houseboats in view of growing demand. Arrangements for the inauguration of the Kondapalli Experience Centre were reviewed. He further urged officials to work together to ensure the success of the three-day Avakai Cinema, Culture and Literature Amaravathi Utsavam scheduled from January 8.

Tourism Department Regional Director YV Prasanna Lakshmi, NTR District Tourism Officer A Shilpa, APTDC EE M Srinivasa Rao, BITC ED G Uma Maheswara Rao, Amaravati Boating Club Chairman Dr K Tarun, Water Fleet GM Nachari, and others were present.