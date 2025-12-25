Speed of governance central to Swarna Andhra 2047 vision: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed all government departments to have in place clear performance indicators to ensure “faster and more efficient delivery of services to citizens”, as part of the state government’s ‘Speed of delivering governance’ initiative.

Naidu said the 10 principles formulated to achieve the Swarna Andhra–2047 goals should be adopted for implementing each of them as focused missions.

Reviewing the progress of Swarna Andhra–2047 and the implementation of the 10 principles with nodal officers at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to design a robust mission framework and identify key performance indicators (KPIs) to improve departmental efficiency and outcomes.

Naidu said the P4 approach should be advanced under the Zero Poverty Mission and its implementation monitored through Vision Monitoring Units. He said the core objective of the mission was to empower every family and provide economic security to individuals. He directed officials to also formulate a comprehensive population management policy and underlined that development of skills and employment generation must be treated as top priorities. Stressing the need for public participation, the Chief Minister called for wide dissemination of information related to the 10 principles. Highlighting water security as a key mission, he directed efficient utilisation of water resources and the conduct of regular water audits.

On agriculture, Naidu emphasised the use of technology to reduce input costs and called for demand-driven crop production, strengthening of cold chain infrastructure, and promotion of food processing to ensure better returns for farmers.

Citing Araku Coffee as a successful branding initiative, Naidu stressed product perfection and quality. As part of the Swachh Andhra initiative, he called for promotion of a circular economy and maintaining the highest standards of air and water quality.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials serving as nodal officers attended the meeting.