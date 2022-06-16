Speed up Nadu-Nedu in schools: CM Jagan to officials

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works and complete them within the stipulated time.

During a review on education at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said infrastructure is being developed in 22,344 schools under second phase of the programme and directed the officials to ensure works are started in all the schools by June ending. He instructed the officials to setup TVs in the schools. He asked the officials to think about appointment of a watchman in schools, where Nadu Nedu programme is completed for the safety of school properties.

He instructed the officials to provide best training to the teachers of the schools which got Central Board of School Education (CBSE) affiliation to achieve best results.

Jagan instructed the officials to focus on effective implementation of TMF and SMF programmes and said the situation will come back to square one if schools and toilets are not maintained well. He said Vidya Kanuka kits should be distributed to the students by the time schools re-open.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been ensuring one junior college or high school plus or KGBV for women in each mandal and the high schools in 292 mandals will be upgraded either to high school plus or junior college in this regard.

The officials informed the CM that 57,828 people have been using read along app to which the he said students should focus on phonetics. The Chief Minister said there is no need to feel bad for getting less pass percentage in SSC exams and added that the target of the government is to provide quality education.

He said the government is conducting exams again to the failed students and they also will be considered as regular exams. The officials informed the CM that they are giving a chance to the passed students to write betterment exams in two subjects.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, school education special chief secretary Buditi Rajashekar, school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, intermediate education commissioner M V Seshagiri Babu, SSA SPD Vetri Selvi, Byju's vice-president (Public Policy) Susmit Sarkar and other officials were present in the meeting.