Speedy loan disbursement to farmers stressed

Nandigama (NTR district): Former Minister and chairman of the Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Nettem Raghuram presided over a review meeting on Wednesday at the DCCB office in Nandigama. The meeting included branch managers and field officers from seven branches within the Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet constituencies.

During the meeting, the chairman emphasised the urgent need for prompt loan disbursement to farmers, stating that there should be no delays in sanctioning all categories of loans through cooperative societies.

He said that while Krishna DCCB has consistently outperformed commercial banks in agricultural lending, there is still room for improvement in providing swift and farmer-friendly financial services to strengthen the rural economy.

Raghuram also highlighted the importance of expanding the bank’s non-agricultural loan portfolio.

He urged staff to promote various credit facilities, including housing, mortgage, and education loans, to ensure sustainable business growth.

The chairman personally interacted with farmers and customers present at the bank to gather feedback on the quality of services. The review was attended by CEO Syam Manohar, GM Rangababu, DGM Srinivasulu, and AGM Sridevi, along with other bank officials.