Spl classes for SC Gurukul students to prepare JEE, NEET exams

Vijayawada: SC Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna informed that SC welfare department is conducting special classes for appearing JEE, NEET and other important examinations with the alumni of SC Gurukuls for the benefit of students. He said with the help of NCERT, Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan programme is conducted to bring out the hidden talent of students. Under Kennedy-Lugar youth exchange programme, talented students will get opportunity to study in USA

one year. He said special training will be given to students to get selected for Kennedy-Lugar youth exchange programme. He informed that three students were selected for the programme for 2022-23 and 100 students are selected for 2023-24.

Minister Nagarjuna in a statement on Thursday said the Social Welfare department is implementing various programmes to impart quality education to SC Gurukul students. The social welfare department entered into MoU with Azeem Premji university, TCS, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, E Vidyalok, Voice for Girls and imparting special training to the students.

He said weekly tests are conducted since last month to assess the progress of students. The Minister said video live classes are conducted for the students studying class 5 to 10 in the subjects of Maths, Science and English and added that so far 395 live video classes conducted. He said eye tests were completed to the students of 71 SC Gurukulas and treatment is provided to the students, who are facing eye problems.

He said eye tests are continued with Kanti Velugu and other teams to identify children suffering from eye problems. He said efforts are on to resolve malnutrition problem among girl students studying in SC Gurukuls.