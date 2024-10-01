SPMVV, CBSE host national-level exposure visit for school principals

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in collaboration with CBSE, organised a two-day national-level exposure visit for principals from CBSE schools across India began on Monday. The event aimed to enhance leadership in education by focusing on skill-based learning aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Speaking on the occasion, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma emphasised the university’s 40-year legacy of empowering women and noted the crucial role teachers play in shaping the future of students and the nation. Prof Uma highlighted the NEP 2020’s focus on core values, including literacy, critical thinking, social and emotional skills. It will prepare our young minds to meet the diverse national and global challenges of the present and the future, she felt

Registrar Prof N Rajani discussed the university’s offerings of 52 programmes aimed at skill development for women. She outlined SPMVV's focus on life skills education, introduced from the first semester to equip students for future challenges.

Rajeev Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Skill Education, CBSE, noted that this was 35th such visit to SPMVV. He emphasised the mandatory inclusion of skill-based subjects at the school level under NEP 2020 and encouraged principals to integrate these skills into their institutions. Convener Prof TG Amutha Valli outlined the programme’s structure, which included presentations and laboratory sessions to demonstrate skill-based education.