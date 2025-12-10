Delhi Schools Evacuated After Fresh Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Checks

Three major schools in Delhi were put on alert on Wednesday morning after receiving bomb threats via email, leading to immediate deployment of bomb detection and disposal squads. The threats, sent around 10am, targeted Modern School, Delhi Public School (RK Puram) and Sanskriti School, causing panic among students, parents and staff.

Police officials said comprehensive anti-sabotage inspections were being carried out across all three campuses, but nothing suspicious has been discovered so far. The sender of the threatening email is still unidentified. The email, sent from the address “ [email protected] ,” carried a subject line warning of an explosion at 12:05 pm and mentioned topics such as alleged fake encounters, the Khalistan referendum, the Khalistan movement and the United Nations. Investigators are examining digital trails to trace the origin.

This incident follows a string of similar hoax threats in the national capital. On December 3, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threat emails, while a previous wave on November 20 forced evacuations in five schools. Two days before that, several district courts—including Saket, Patiala House, Rohini and Dwarka—were emptied after receiving similar warnings, along with two CRPF-run schools.

In another major scare on October 28, more than 200 schools in Delhi received bomb threats through email, all of which were later declared hoaxes. Last year, over 500 schools had received similar threats, traced to a 17-year-old who was identified but not detained.