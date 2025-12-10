3 die, five critical after consuming meals at hotel in MP’s Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Three employees of a hotel died of food poisoning, and five are in a critical condition after consuming meals at the establishment in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Eight employees of a local hotel fell ill after eating at the establishment in Khajuraho town on Monday night and were admitted to the district hospital and then referred to Gwalior, they said. The incident has occurred at a time when the state cabinet is holding its meeting in the ancient temple town since Monday. Eight people from Khajuraho were admitted on Monday night after suffering from food poisoning, Dr Roshan Dwivedi of Chhatarpur District Hospital said.

Civil Surgeon Sharad Chaurasia said that patients were shifted to Gwalior for treatment due to their serious condition. The district administration, in a statement, confirmed the deaths of three patients and announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the families of the deceased. According to the statement, the deceased were identified as Pragilal Kushwaha, Girija Rajak, and Ramswaroop Kushwaha. The administration has sent food samples for testing after the incident came to light.