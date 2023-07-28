Live
SPMVV holds rally against Manipur incident
Tirupati: The faculty and students in Women’s Studies Centre in collaboration with other departments of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) staged a rally on Thursday condemning the heinous sexual assault against innocent women in Manipur state. The rally started from the NTR statue in the campus and culminated at Jyothirao Phule statue at Balaji Colony.
SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi flagged off the rally and condemned the Manipur incident. She felt that such crimes should be resisted by everyone in the society. Registrar Prof N Rajani said that it was a pity that such a crime took place in the country where women receive high respect.
Social Science Dean Prof K Anuradha demanded immediate action against the culprits and provided security to women. The students raised slogans all along the route. Sciences Dean Prof Sujatha, Prof Savithri, Prof Mamatha, Dr Neeraja and others took part in the rally.