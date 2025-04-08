Live
SPMVV law student selected for US leadership programme
Tirupati: Nukathoti Bhargavi, fourth-year law student at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), has been selected to participate in John McCain Study of U S Institutes (SUSI) for Student Leaders Programme on Rule of Law and Public Service. The six-week programme, sponsored by U S Department of State, will be held from June 16 to July 24, 2025, at University of Nevada, Reno.
Congratulating Bhargavi on her remarkable achievement, SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, lauded her for earning international recognition and said her selection is a proud moment for the university.
The SUSI programme will bring together student leaders from across eight countries — Bosnia and Herzegovina, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Zambia — to engage in academic coursework, leadership training, and cultural exchange. The curriculum will offer a comprehensive understanding of the U S government, including its Constitution, federalism, and the role of law in American society.
Through a multidisciplinary approach, participants will interact with leaders from the public and voluntary sectors, observe judicial proceedings, visit detention centres and military bases, and explore tribal courts and local law enforcement agencies to gain a balanced perspective on rule of law and public service in the U S.
Centre for International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, and Associate Dean Prof R Usha, expressed their happiness over Bhargavi’s selection, calling it a testament to the quality of students nurtured at SPMVV. The faculty of the Department of Law also extended their appreciation and best wishes.