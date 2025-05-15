SPMVV Nursing College principal receives Nightingale award

Tirupati: Dr Ganga Bhavani, Principal of the College of Nursing at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), was honoured with the Florence Nightingale Award for Best Nurse Researcher during the International Nurses Day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

The award was presented by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar, recognising Dr Bhavani’s remarkable contributions to nursing research and education. She has successfully led several research projects and organised professional development workshops funded by prestigious bodies such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Model Rural Health Research Unit (MRHRU), and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Florence Nightingale Awards, newly introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Nursing Council, aim to honour outstanding professionals across various categories in the nursing field. SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani and Deputy Registrar Dr Geeta Vani congratulated Dr Bhavani on Wednesday applauding her dedication to advancing nursing practice and empowering future healthcare professionals.