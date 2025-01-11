  • Menu
SPMVV signs MoU with TACA

Tirupati: Centrefor International Relations of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is offering 4-year multi-entry and multi-exit Advanced Diploma in Music (Vocal/Instrumental) & Dance (Bharatanatyam/Kuchipudi) and Certificate courses in Indian music to students of USA from 2016, in collaboration with Telugu Association of North America (TANA); Suswara Academy of Music, Dallas; Raga-Vahini Music Academy, Minnesota; and Vidya Sangeetam Academy, Singapore. So far, 1,924 international students were trained from 2016 to 2024.

SPMVV on Friday signed an MoU with Telugu Alliances of Canada (TACA), Canada, which facilitates collaboration to offer Advanced Diploma in Music (Vocal/Instrumental) & Dance (Bharatanatyam/Kuchipudi) and Certificate courses in Indian music for the students in Canada. SPMVV in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Dean, Center for International Relations; Prof R Usha, Associate Dean, Prof P Josthna and Himabindu were present.

