Spoorti Srinivas presented Pride of Nation award

Vijayawada: An artist par excellence Srinivas who launched ‘Save Sparrow’ movement at national level with the title ‘Let’s pamper sparrow’ (Picchukanu Chesukundaama Macchika) has been recognised for his service to the art for the last 20 years and was accorded Pride of Nation Award-2024 at a function at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Sunday last, informed communiqué received from his organisation ‘Spoorti’.

The Department for Language and Culture of Telangana government sponsored the programme which was organised by GCS Valluri Foundation and Sri Pragati Foundation. He has been working as a drawing teacher for 30 years and organised more than 100 art events in the last 20 years.

Srinivas known popularly as Spoorti Srinivas said that with the national award his responsibility as the nature lover and artist has been increased.