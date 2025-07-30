Spread awareness on land re-survey, officials told

Dharmavaram: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T S Chetan has directed the officials concerned to create awareness among farmers regarding the ongoing land re-survey.

On Tuesday, the Collector made a surprise inspection of the re-survey work being conducted at Pothulanagepalli village in Dharmavaram mandal. During the inspection, the Collector enquired about the survey numbers and the farmers involved in the re-survey process.

In response, officials informed him that the re-survey was being carried out for lands under survey numbers 114 and 153, which belong to farmers Pothireddy, Venkataramireddy and Peddareddy. The Collector emphasised that re-surveys must be conducted in the presence of the respective farmer family members to avoid any issues in the future. He instructed that all family members of the concerned farmers should be present at the location until the re-survey process is completed. Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, Assistant Director of the Information Department Venu Gopal Reddy, and mandal surveyor were present during the inspection.