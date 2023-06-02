Sreenivas Rao new DG (NS&M) of DRDO

Visakhapatnam: Distinguished scientist and Director of NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao took over as Director General (Naval Systems and Materials), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on May 31, 2023.

As Director of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam from June 1, 2021, Dr Sreenivas Rao spearheaded the development of underwater weapons, platforms and associated systems.

Sreenivas Rao started his professional career at BHEL, Hyderabad as an expert in the areas of Manufacturing of Steam Turbines, Centrifugal Compressors and Gas Turbines. Later, he joined DRDO Hyderabad in 2000, and worked in various capacities in the Missile Defence Programme. Over a span of 22 years, he worked on various technologies like Communication systems, Missile systems and various warheads.

As a project director for Exo Interceptor Missile systems, he led a team in configuration, development and realisation of the state of the art ‘hit to kill’ interceptor missile systems capable of intercepting incoming missiles in the exo region.

Sreenivas Rao is a Fellow of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), and The Institution of Engineers India (IEI). Rao is also Life Member of International Ballistic Society (IBS), Indian National Society for Aerospace and Related Mechanisms, and Society for Aerospace Quality and Reliability (SAQR).

He is a recipient of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Award as Eminent engineer from IEI Telangana State Centre and also a recipient of number of DRDO Awards in 2005, 2006 and 2009; Solar Shakti Award-2019; JNTU - Distinguished Fellow in 2019 and the SAEIndia – ‘Roll of Honor’ Foundation Award for the year 2019-2020.