Sri Chaitanya Techno school in Eluru organises Sankranti Sambarala Mahotsavam

In the premises of Eluru Constituency's 6th Division Chatparru Road, Sri Chaitanya Techno School organized the "Sankranti Sambarala Mahotsavam" event. The School Principal, M. Satyanarayana, extended an invitation to Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu, the Janasena Party Incharge for Eluru Constituency, who attended the event as the chief guest.





During the event, Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu conveyed warm greetings to all the attendees and wished everyone a Happy Sankranti. He appreciated Sri Chaitanya Techno School for organizing the event in accordance with Hindu traditions. He mentioned that it was commendable to educate the students about our cultural practices, such as gobbemmas, bonfires, milk churning, Haridasa veshas, Muggula competitions, kolatas, and games. He expressed his happiness at being invited as the chief guest and extended his New Year wishes to everyone.





Mr. Reddy Appalanaidu also applauded the school management for initiating such cultural programs that foster the growth of traditions and instill discipline and patriotism among the students. He congratulated the management for their efforts in organizing the event.







