Sri Rama Navami celebrated on grand note
Highlights
Eluru: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was held with great pomp and show at Sri Dasanjaneyaswamy’s temple located in the Eluru Reserve Police Line.
Eluru District Superintendent of Police KPS Kishore and Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy performed the wedding. Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah and his wife, Dendulur MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao, DSPs, Circle Inspectors, SIs and people of the district participated in the programme and witnessed the wedding.
Later, the Lord’s Theertha Prasadams and Panakam were distributed to the devotees.
