Srikakulam: 25,769 candidates appear for Inter exams on first day

Srikakulam: Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) commended in the district on Wednesday.

Of the total 26,693 students Inter first year students, 25,769 candidates attended the exam and 924 candidates were absent.

As many as 109 centres were set up across the district for Inter exams. District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar inspected the examination centres in Srikakulam city along with urban tahsildar N Venkata Rao. On the occasion, the Collector directed the officials to provide all facilities at all examination

centres in view of rising day temperatures.

He also enquired about the drinking water supply, sitting facility and

arrangement of medical camps at the examination centres. The Collector

also directed regional intermediate education officer (RIEO) S Taviti

Naidu to monitor facilities at all centres and resolve issues at a quick

pace after receiving complaints from the parents etc.

SP G R Radhika also inspected examination centers in Srikakulam city along with police officials and reviewed the security arrangements.