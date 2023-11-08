Srikakulam: Bavaji Matham officials complain over land grabbing

Srikakulam: Representatives of Bavaji Matham registered complaints with the district collector Srikesh B Lathakar and superintendent of police (SP) G.R.Radhika against land grabbers.



According to the Matham representatives, these lands are meant for Jagannadha Swamy temple maintenance and a total 199.48 acre located at Thotada revenue village in Amadalavalasa mandal were covered in Survey No 121.

The Bavaji Matham successor, Mahanthi Laxmidhar Das Bavaji, Jagannadha Swamy temple priest Santosh Brahma, temple manager K PapaRao alias Purusottama Rao and the Matham legal advisor B V Ramana explained that some of the influential persons with alleged support of ruling YSRCP leaders made an attempt to occupy the lands.

On learning about it, the Bavaji Matham representatives rushed to spot and foiled the attempts of the local persons and registered complaint with the district collector and SP explaining the details of the lands.

These lands are situated on either side of the National Highway (NH-16) and near the Srikakulam city as a result of which they are in huge demand for construction of residential and commercial buildings. Against this backdrop, protection of these lands became a difficult task to the Matham representatives.