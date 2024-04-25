Srikakulam: Chandrababu lauds DWCRA groups

Srikakulam : “I have no sisters and daughters, but I have earned a huge family of sisters and daughters across the state. This increases my responsibility and hence I assure you all that as a brother and fatherly figure, I will do everything that is necessary to bring Nari Shakti to the fore,” said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Interacting with women at the NTR municipal ground in Srikakulam city along with TDP-BJP-Jana Sena leaders on Wednesday, Naidu recalled how he was heckled when he started DWCRA groups. “Today these groups have helped in achieving financial sustainability to women and are yielding positive results,” he added.

Naidu lamented that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of taking forward the good work done in the past, gave Rs 10 with one hand and took away Rs 1,000 with the other.

This grab he has done by hiking power tariff, fuel cost, prices of all essential commodities and by abnormally increasing liquor prices in addition to looting sand and mines. He said the government had grabbed lands by waiving section 22-A provision. Naidu said the indiscriminate borrowing by the YSRCP government had resulted in putting a burden of Rs 10 to 13 lakh on each family. The state has landed in a crisis situation thanks to the immature rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief assured that soon after coming to power, the NDA alliance government would build houses for the poor. He also listed out the super six guarantees of the TDP and said soon a detailed joint manifesto would be released.

He promised to complete all irrigation projects in the district so that the farmers will benefit and migration of youth could be stopped. He also assured to provide 20 lakh jobs to youth in the coming five years.

