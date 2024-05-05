Srikakulam: Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh to tour Srikakulam for 2 days

Live
- Hyderabad: Sameer Waliullah promises Rs 5,000 cr package for Old City
- Vijayawada: Postal ballot voting begins in NTR district
- Uttam accuses KCR of spreading lies
- Anakapalli: C M Ramesh condemns attack on BJP leader
- Visakhapatnam: Land Titling Act is to ease legal process says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Anakapalli: State stepped 100 years back in YSRCP rule says Balakrishna
- CM Revanth Reddy meets Vemula’s mother
- Modi eager to push development: Eatala
- Visakhapatnam: Pulsus CEO to contribute to TDP’s 20 lakh job creation
- Kishan Reddy dares Revanth for open debate
TDP national president N ChandraBabu Naidu and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s tour schedule has been fixed for Srikakulam district.
Srikakulam : TDP national president N ChandraBabu Naidu and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s tour schedule has been fixed for Srikakulam district. As part of election campaign, both the leaders will tour in the district and addressed public meetings. According to the party leaders, Lokesh will tour in Srikakulam on May 8 and conduct his election campaign in Srikakulam city and address public meeting at 80 Feet Road.
On May 9, Chandrababu Naidu will reach Narasannapeta and address a public meeting there after conducting a roadshow. In the wake of both the top leaders of the TDP touring the district, local leaders and candidates are making arrangements to make the election campaign a success.
