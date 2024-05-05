Srikakulam: Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh to tour Srikakulam for 2 days

Srikakulam : TDP national president N ChandraBabu Naidu and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s tour schedule has been fixed for Srikakulam district. As part of election campaign, both the leaders will tour in the district and addressed public meetings. According to the party leaders, Lokesh will tour in Srikakulam on May 8 and conduct his election campaign in Srikakulam city and address public meeting at 80 Feet Road.

On May 9, Chandrababu Naidu will reach Narasannapeta and address a public meeting there after conducting a roadshow. In the wake of both the top leaders of the TDP touring the district, local leaders and candidates are making arrangements to make the election campaign a success.

