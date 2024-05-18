A huge fire broke out in an electronic shop in the district center

Live
Just In
Highlights
A fire broke out at Mallikarjuna Enterprises located on the main road in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters last night.
Nagarkurnool: A fire broke out at Mallikarjuna Enterprises located on the main road in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters last night. When the neighbors noticed and informed the owner, the employees of Mallikarjuna Enterprises reached the spot and tried to put out the fire.
Later, after the fire subsided, two air coolers stored in the shop along with another electrical item, six central ACs and POP were completely gutted in the fire, he said. It is estimated that the loss of property is more than ten lakh rupees. Owner Manideep said that he will file a complaint with the police about this incident.
